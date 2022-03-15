Ukraine crisis shows need to reform UN Security Council -Japan for min

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister said on Tuesday Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed the need to reform the Security Council of the United Nations, on which the country holds a permanent seat.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news conference Japan would do its utmost to reform the council, as he made an appeal for the Asian nation to become a permanent member.

