Ukraine crisis shows need to reform UN Security Council -Japan for min

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, talks with the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2022. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister said on Tuesday Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed the need to reform the Security Council of the United Nations, on which the country holds a permanent seat.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news conference Japan would do its utmost to reform the council, as he made an appeal for the Asian nation to become a permanent member.

