Group of Seven to hold meeting over Russia, Japan Finance Minister says
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations will hold an online meeting after 1200 GMT to discuss Russia's actions in Ukraine, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.
Suzuki, who made the comment in parliament, did not specify whether the meeting would be held among G7's financial leaders or other representatives.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
