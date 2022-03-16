Russia redeeming samurai bonds in roubles will be seen as default - JBIC head

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom will likely be considered as defaulting on its debt if it redeems yen-denominated samurai bonds in roubles, Tadashi Maeda, governor of state-affiliated Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), said on Wednesday.

As of March 2021, JBIC offers guarantees to about 65 billion yen ($550 million) worth of yen-denominated samurai bonds issued by Gazprom, Maeda told parliament.

($1 = 118.2600 yen)

