Japan to buy 145 million Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for 4th shots -Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to buy a combined 145 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines with an eye to rolling out a fourth shot, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.

Japan has not made a decision on the fourth vaccine doses as the country currently delivers its first booster shots - or third doses. Local media reports have said another booster roll-out could start this summer.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html