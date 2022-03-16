Japan will work with G7 to keep Russia from tapping IMF loans-PM Kishida

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on February 25, 2022, Tokyo, Japan. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will work closely with G7 advanced economies to prevent Russia from tapping loans from the International Monetary Fund and other international lenders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

In a news conference, Kishida also said he will expand the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites, and ban imports of certain products from Russia.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kantaro Komiya and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia Russia Europe International Monetary Fund Ukraine