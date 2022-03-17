Chipmaker Renesas says checking for quake damage at three plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - Chipmaker Renesas said on Thursday that it was checking for quake damage at three plants, the morning after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the north-eastern coast of Japan.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Thursday morning that there had been two confirmed deaths and 94 injured, including four seriously.

