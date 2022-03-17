Japan PM Kishida: Recent rise in inflation hurting smaller firms
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday recent rises in inflation were causing some problems for the economy such as hurting smaller firms' profits.
"We're mindful there are concerns among the public over rising prices," Kishida told parliament. "If prices were to rise, wages must go up too," he said.
