Japan PM Kishida: Recent rise in inflation hurting smaller firms

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2022. Stanislav Kogiku/Pool via REUTERS
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday recent rises in inflation were causing some problems for the economy such as hurting smaller firms' profits.

"We're mindful there are concerns among the public over rising prices," Kishida told parliament. "If prices were to rise, wages must go up too," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

