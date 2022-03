AstraZeneca to pay $775 million to settle drug dispute

Newsfrom Japan





(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to drop reference to Ultomiris being an ALS drug)

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc will pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd related to rare disease treatment Ultomiris, it said on Thursday.

The settlement would not affect AstraZeneca's financial forecasts for 2022, it said.

