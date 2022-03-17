Ukraine asks Japan for satellite data amid Russian invasion - Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ukraine is asking Japan for high-quality satellite imagery to help it fend off Russian troops, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Japanese governments and private companies operate satellites that have the ability to capture detailed images day and night, and through clouds and other obstructions in the atmosphere.

The Japanese government will carefully consider whether providing such data to Ukraine is politically acceptable or allowed under the current legal framework, the report said without citing sources.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

