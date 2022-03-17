G7 to step up support for Moldova, others near Ukraine - Japan's Hayashi

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday the Group of Seven advanced economies had agreed to step up support for Moldova and other countries near Ukraine, as they try to cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Hayashi's comment to reporters came after an online meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, talks with the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2022. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, talks with the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2022. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, speaks with Japan
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, speaks with Japan's Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2022. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia Russia Europe Ukraine G7