G7 to step up support for Moldova, others near Ukraine - Japan's Hayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday the Group of Seven advanced economies had agreed to step up support for Moldova and other countries near Ukraine, as they try to cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Hayashi's comment to reporters came after an online meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)









