Japan Feb core CPI rises 0.6% yr/yr

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at items at a supermarket in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at items at a supermarket in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.6% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.6% annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 1.0% in February from a year ago.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Asia East Asia