Japan Feb core CPI rises 0.6% yr/yr
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.6% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.6% annual gain.
Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 1.0% in February from a year ago.
For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
