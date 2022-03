Ukraine president could address Japan parliament as soon as Tuesday - TV Asahi

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may deliver an online speech to Japan's parliament as soon as March 22, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, citing a ruling party lawmaker.

