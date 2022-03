Japan summons Russian envoy after halt to peace treaty talks

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's vice foreign minister summoned Russia's ambassador on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, a day after Moscow's decision to halt peace treaty talks with Tokyo following sanctions imposed by Japan over Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html