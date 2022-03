Toshiba’s top shareholder backs call for Toshiba to solicit buyout offers

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Effissimo Capital Management said on Tuesday it has decided to vote in favour of a shareholder proposal that Toshiba Corp solicit private equity buyout offers ahead of an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Thursday.

