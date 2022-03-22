Japan's finance minister says rapid yen moves are undesirable

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he was closely watching exchange-rate developments, warning that rapid moves in the yen were undesirable.

He also told reporters a weak yen had both pros and cons for Japan's economy.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Andrew Heavens)

