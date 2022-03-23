Nomura to book group pretax profit of $355 million from NRI share sale
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said on Wednesday it will book a group pretax profit of 43 billion yen ($355 million) from the sale of a portion of its stake in affiliate Nomura Research Institute Ltd.
Nomura owns 24.6% in the research affiliate after the partial stake sale, it said.
($1 = 121.1000 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html