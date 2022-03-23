Nomura to book group pretax profit of $355 million from NRI share sale

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said on Wednesday it will book a group pretax profit of 43 billion yen ($355 million) from the sale of a portion of its stake in affiliate Nomura Research Institute Ltd.

Nomura owns 24.6% in the research affiliate after the partial stake sale, it said.

($1 = 121.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

