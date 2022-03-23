Renesas delays Naka plant's return to pre-quake production

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Wednesday it will take three days longer than expected to bring its key Naka semiconductor plant back to normal operations after a powerful quake hit northeast Japan last week.

"We expect to reach close to full pre-earthquake production capacity on March 26," the company said in statement. It had estimated that the plant, which is running at 50% of capacity, would be back to normal by Wednesday.

Two other chip factories that shut down after the quake on March 16 have restored output, it added.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

