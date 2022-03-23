Japan will unveil more support for Ukraine at G7 summit, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he planned to unveil more support measures for Ukraine and strengthen Tokyo's sanctions against Russia at a G7 meeting in Brussels.

Kishida is set to leave for Belgium later on Wednesday to attend the gathering to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

