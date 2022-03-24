Japan says not sure how Russia will execute rouble payments for energy sold to 'unfriendly' nations

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has no clue yet about how Russia will carry out its claim to seek a rouble payments scheme for its energy sold to "unfriendly" countries, the finance minister said on Thursday.

"Currently, we're looking into the situation with relevant ministries as we don't quite understand what is (Russia's) intension and how they would do this," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a parliament session.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday it will seek payment in roubles for gas sales to "unfriendly" countries, which includes Japan, following Western sanctions against its invasion of Ukraine.

Suzuki said the government will closely monitor the "side effects" of its Russia-oriented sanctions on the Japanese economy and financial markets and take appropriate steps in coordination with the Group of Seven and the international community.

