Japan inflation may perk up but lacks momentum, says BOJ's Kataoka
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer inflation may briefly exceed 1.5% but likely will not gain momentum to sustainably head toward the central bank's 2% target, Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday.
In a speech, Kataoka also said risks to the economic outlook were skewed to the downside, because of the fallout from the crisis in Ukraine and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html