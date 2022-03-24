Japan inflation may perk up but lacks momentum, says BOJ's Kataoka

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer inflation may briefly exceed 1.5% but likely will not gain momentum to sustainably head toward the central bank's 2% target, Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday.

In a speech, Kataoka also said risks to the economic outlook were skewed to the downside, because of the fallout from the crisis in Ukraine and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

