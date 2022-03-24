Japan lodges stern protest against N.Korea missile launch

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has lodged a stern protest against North Korea after Pyongyang fired what Tokyo believes is a new model of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

