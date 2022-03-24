Japan lodges stern protest against N.Korea missile launch

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has lodged a stern protest against North Korea after Pyongyang fired what Tokyo believes is a new model of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia North Korea