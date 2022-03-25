Japan to freeze assets of additional 25 Russian individuals - foreign ministry

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will freeze the assets of an additional 25 Russian individuals and prohibit exports to 81 Russian organisations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will proceed with steps to strip Russia of most favoured nation trade status and to prevent it from evading financial sanctions using digital assets.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

