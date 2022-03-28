Japan's 'Drive My Car' wins Oscar for best international feature film

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Japanese drama "Drive My Car," the story of a widowed theater actor grappling with his past, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best international feature film.

The three-hour film centers on an actor and director played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after his wife dies.

He develops a tentative friendship with his young chauffeur while directing a multi-lingual production of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" in Hiroshima.

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car" was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami.

Accepting the award, Hamaguchi thanked some of the film's production companies for "bringing my car to the United States."

Hamaguchi told Reuters in Cannes, where the film won a screenplay award: "What I found fascinating was how the intimacy is brought into the car through the long conversations between the characters."

The other international nominees this year were Denmark's "Flee," Italy's "The Hand of God," "The Worst Person in the World" from Norway, and "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," from Bhutan.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski and Tim Reid; Editing by Lisa Richwine and Sandra Maler )

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan from presenters Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan from presenters Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi of the film "Drive My Car" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi of the film "Drive My Car" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Asia East Asia US