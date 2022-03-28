Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
BEST PICTURE
"CODA"
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith - "King Richard"
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur - "CODA"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Belfast"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"CODA"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Encanto"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
"Summer of Soul"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"Drive My Car" - Japan
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Dune"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger celebrate after winning the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jessica Chastain accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Will Smith wins the Oscar for Best Actor in "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jane Campion accepts the Oscar for Best Director for "The Power of the Dog" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur poses with his Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, Becky G and Luis Fonsi perform the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated film "Encanto" during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
