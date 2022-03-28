Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

Newsfrom Japan

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST PICTURE

"CODA"

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith - "King Richard"

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur - "CODA"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Belfast"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"CODA"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Encanto"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Summer of Soul"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Drive My Car" - Japan

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Dune"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"

