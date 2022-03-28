Japan PM will order govt to start work on inflation measures on Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's prime minister will order the government on Tuesday to compile by the end of April emergency measures intended to fight inflation of oil and other goods, fuelled by the Ukraine crisis.

"The priority is prompt use of COVID-19 reserve funds," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament on Monday.

He was responding to a query by a lawmaker of the Komeito party, a partner in his ruling coalition, whether compilation of another extra fiscal budget was an option.

Kishida added that he would take into account the partner's opinions regarding the measures.

