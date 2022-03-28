Japan govt says it's watching economic impact of weak yen with vigilance

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is watching the impact of recent yen declines on the economy with vigilance, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"It's desirable for exchange rates to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals," Matsuno told a news conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

