Japan’s Mizuho says $2.87 billion exposures to Russia, no change to profit outlook

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Monday it had exposure to Russia totaling $2.87 billion as of the end of last year and plans to book provisions given the uncertanties over the regional situation.

But there is no change to its net profit outlook for 530 billion yen ($4.28 billion) in the year ending this Thursday, Japan’s third-largest banking group said.

($1 = 123.8800 yen)

