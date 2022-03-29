Japan, U.S. to closely communicate on forex issues - Japan's FX diplomat Kanda

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States confirmed their resolve to closely communicate on exchange-rate issues, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday.

"Excess volatility and disorderly currency moves could hurt economic and financial stability," Kanda told reporters, as the yen weakened to multi-year lows against the U.S. dollar.

