Japan, U.S. to closely communicate on forex issues - Japan's FX diplomat Kanda

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States confirmed their resolve to closely communicate on exchange-rate issues, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday.

"Excess volatility and disorderly currency moves could hurt economic and financial stability," Kanda told reporters, as the yen weakened to multi-year lows against the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html