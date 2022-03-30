BOJ Governor Kuroda visits Prime Minister Kishida's office -source
TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has entered Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Kuroda and Kishida have met from time to time to exchange views on the economy.
