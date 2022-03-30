BOJ Governor Kuroda visits Prime Minister Kishida's office -source

Economy

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has entered Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Kuroda and Kishida have met from time to time to exchange views on the economy.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Reuters Japan Tokyo Bank of Japan Asia East Asia