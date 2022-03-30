BOJ Governor Kuroda visits Prime Minister Kishida's office -source

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has entered Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Kuroda and Kishida have met from time to time to exchange views on the economy.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

