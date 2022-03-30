BOJ's Kuroda does not feel financial market operations weaken yen

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's central bank governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, does not think the direct impact of the Bank of Japan's financial market operations would be to weaken the yen, he said on Wednesday.

Kuroda's remark, made after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, was in response to a question whether the bank's fixed-rate bond buying operations have hastened depreciation of the Japanese currency.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html