Japan February factory output rises 0.1% month/month

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 0.1% in February, government data showed on Thursday, coming in below a median market forecast for a 0.5% rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 3.6% in March and 9.6% in April, the data showed.

