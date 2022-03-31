Japan February factory output rises 0.1% month/month

FILE PHOTO: Chimneys of a steel factory are pictured at an industrial area in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 0.1% in February, government data showed on Thursday, coming in below a median market forecast for a 0.5% rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 3.6% in March and 9.6% in April, the data showed.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

