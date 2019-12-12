Japan to Receive 300-Ton Bluefin Tuna Catch Quota from Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--An international commission has approved Japan's acquisition of an extra catch quota of 300 tons for large Pacific bluefin tuna from Taiwan as a temporary measure in 2020, according to the Japanese Fisheries Agency.

The plan was adopted at this year's annual meeting of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, which closed on Wednesday.

At a meeting of the Northern Committee of the WCPFC in September, Japan proposed an expansion in catch quotas for large tuna weighing at least 30 kilograms and small tuna weighing less than 30 kilograms. But the proposal was not adopted due to opposition from the United States.

The Northern Committee, however, agreed that Japan will acquire the extra catch quota from Taiwan and that a member country will carry over a greater portion of unused quota to the following year.

The annual meeting of the WCPFC, which kicked off on Dec. 5, deliberated on decisions made by the Northern Committee and mostly approved them.

