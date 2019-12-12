Nomura to Buy Greentech Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nomura Holdings Inc. <8604> said Thursday it has agreed to acquire Greentech Capital Advisors, a U.S. boutique investment bank focused on sustainable technology and infrastructure.

The acquisition is designed to bolster the Japanese securities house's overseas operations including investment focusing on environment, social and governance issues.

Nomura is believed to spend over 10 billion yen for the acquisition. This represents its first acquisition of a foreign company since 2008, when it bought Lehman Brothers.

Founded in 2009, Greentech has offices in New York, San Francisco and Zurich. It will be rebranded as Nomura Greentech after the closing of the transaction, expected for March 31, 2020, the Japanese company said.

"This transaction represents a key step toward strengthening Nomura's global investment banking capabilities and enhances our presence in the Americas," Kentaro Okuda, Nomura's co-chief operating officer, said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]