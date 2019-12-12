Japanese Actor Tatsuo Umemiya Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Tatsuo Umemiya died of chronic renal failure at a hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Thursday morning. He was 81.

Umemiya, born in northeastern China, was well-known for his role in "Jingi Naki Tatakai" (Battles without Honor and Humanity), a popular Japanese yakuza film series.

Umemiya joined major movie distributor Toei Co. <9605> in 1958 when he was a student of Nihon University.

After playing his first leading role in a movie in 1959, Umemiya performed in many action and yakuza film series, such as "Furyo Bancho" and "Teio."

Umemiya also showed impressive performances in many television dramas, playing various roles ranging from a chef to a police commander.

