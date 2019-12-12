Japan to Delay Use of Descriptive Questions in Unified Univ. Entrance Exam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry is considering putting off the introduction of descriptive questions for Japanese and mathematics subjects in a new unified university entrance examination system that starts in fiscal 2020, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Concerns have been raised over the quality and fairness of test scoring, in which university students are expected to participate.

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda is set to announce a final decision as early as next week.

The ministry has already dropped a plan to introduce private-sector English tests in fiscal 2020, which begins next April, in the new university entrance examination system. The introduction of descriptive questions and private-sector English tests was a pillar of the ministry's university entrance exam system reform.

For the descriptive questions, point rating has been commissioned to a unit of educational service provider Benesse Holdings Inc. <9783>. In order to score answer sheets of some 500,000 test-takers within 20 days, as many as 8,000 to 100,000 scorers are expected to be required.

