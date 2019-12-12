Yamada Denki to Acquire Majority Stake in Otsuka Kagu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co. <9831> plans to acquire a stake of over 50 pct in Otsuka Kagu Ltd. <8186>, a struggling furniture retailer, informed sources said Thursday.

Yamada Denki is expected to spend some 4 billion yen for the acquisition, the sources said.

The move comes after the two companies agreed to form a business tie-up in February. Under the partnership, Yamada Denki now sells furniture supplied by Otsuka Kagu.

Otsuka Kagu failed to raise enough capital through a third-party new share allotment in June, forcing it to scale down planned capital investment.

