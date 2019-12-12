Pikachu Named among Japan Ambassadors to Expo 2020 Dubai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Thursday named seven Japan Pavilion ambassadors, including the Pikachu character of the anime series Pokemon and pop group Kanjani Eight, to Expo 2020 Dubai.

A Pikachu doll attended the appointment event at the trade ministry's office.

Speaking through an interpreter, the mascot said it will make "the utmost efforts" as an ambassador.

Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled to open in October, will be the first world exposition in the Middle East or African region.

Japan chose the seven ambassadors a year before Japan Day during the expo, set for Dec. 12, 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]