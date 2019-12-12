Toyota N. America Picks Ogawa as Next CEO

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor North America Inc. said Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Tetsuo Ogawa will become Chief Executive Officer on April 1 next year to succeed Jim Lentz.

Lentz will also step down as operating officer for the parent company, Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>.

Ogawa, 60, has accumulated experience working in the United States and China since joining Toyota in 1984. He became executive vice president of the North American unit of the leading Japanese automaker in 2017 and has been concurrently serving as COO since January this year.

Lentz, 64, began his career at the Toyota group in 1982 as Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc.'s merchandising manager for the Portland region in Oregon. He was involved in the launch of the Scion line of vehicles designed for young customers in the North American market.

Lentz became Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. president in 2007 and Toyota Motor North America CEO in 2013.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]