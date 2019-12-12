Japan Life Fully Used Invitation to Abe-Hosted Party: Ex-Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Failed multilevel marketing company Japan Life Co. made full use of a letter of invitation sent to its former chairman for a prime minister-hosted cherry blossom-viewing party to develop its sales network and attract customers, a former manager of a Japan Life branch said Thursday.

A photo of the invitation letter was featured in company promotional materials, which touted the fact that the invitation came from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the former manager said at a meeting of opposition lawmakers on the controversial cherry blossom party.

The former Japan Life chairman was closely involved in the making of the promotional materials, and they were used in the company's seminars across the country, the former branch manager also said.

"Just by seeing the materials, many people said Japan Life seemed to be a trusted company," the former manager said, adding that the materials helped the firm win contracts.

Abe has come under fire over the publicly funded annual cherry blossom party, which has been attended by many supporters of his, among celebrity and other guests. The prime minister has denied that he had a personal relationship with the former Japan Life chairman.

