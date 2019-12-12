JDI to Receive Up to 90-B.-Yen Fresh Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc. <6740> said Thursday that it has agreed with Ichigo Asset Management Ltd. to promote talks to receive 80 billion to 90 billion yen in fresh capital from the Tokyo-based investment advisory firm.

The cash-strapped maker of small and midsize liquid crystal display panels has been aiming to secure some 80 billion yen to reconstruct its business. The company's fund procurement plan has so far failed to go as planned, due to the withdrawals of potential sponsors.

