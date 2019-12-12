Pasona to Hire 300 Regular Workers from "Ice Age" Generation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Pasona Group Inc. <2168> said Thursday it will hire 300 people, mainly from the employment "ice age" generation, as regular employees of a subsidiary to engage in regional revitalization projects.

The company started accepting applications on the day. The major Japanese staffing firm hopes to support people in the generation who are struggling to find desired jobs or build successful careers.

People in the ice age generation refer to those in their 30s and 40s who graduated from school during the post-bubble economic downturn of the 1990s and 2000s.

Of the 300 people, 200 will work in the Awajishima island in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, and 100 at the Pasona group's bases across the country. They will engage in tourism-related marketing, farming, event planning and other operations.

The prospective new regular employees will start working on April 1, 2020, or later and receive 4 million to 6 million yen in annual salaries, including bonuses and other payments.

