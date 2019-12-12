Kansai Airport to Accept 40 M. Int'l Flight Passengers

Newsfrom Japan

Izumisano, Osaka Pref., Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Kansai International Airport aims to increase annual international flight passengers it can accept by about 70 pct to 40 million in spring 2025 or later, the operator of the western Japan airport said Thursday.

More and more foreign visitors to Japan are using the airport in Osaka Prefecture, with the number of passengers on international flights to and from the airport in fiscal 2018 totaling some 22.9 million.

Kansai Airports, the operator, will invest some 100 billion yen in renovation of the airport's Terminal 1 from late 2020, including measures to minimize damage from disasters.

Five more aircraft parking aprons will be introduced by spring 2025, and part of the areas for domestic flights will be changed for use for international flights. At least 20 "smart lanes" that can check baggage of multiple passengers at a time will be installed at security checks.

"We do hope to complete the renovation work before" the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka and an envisioned opening of a casino-featuring integrated resort in Osaka, Kansai Airports President Yoshiyuki Yamaya told a press conference in the Osaka Prefecture city of Izumisano, where the company is based, on Thursday.

