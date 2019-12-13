Abe Mulls Canceling Trip to India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering canceling a trip to India, set to start Sunday, due to the deteriorating security situation there, informed sources said Friday.

Demonstrations continue in India in protest against a citizenship amendment bill.

Abe has said that he will visit India Sunday through Tuesday, planning to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati on Monday.

The Japanese and Indian governments are now seeking the possibility of changing the meeting venue, the sources said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]