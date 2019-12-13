New Yamanote Line Station to Open on March 14

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Friday that Takanawa Gateway Station on its Yamanote Line in Tokyo will come into service on March 14, 2020.

Takanawa Gateway, located in Minato Ward in the Japanese capital, will become the first new station on the busy loop line in 49 years since the opening of Nishi-Nippori Station in 1971. The new station, which will also serve the Keihin-Tohoku Line, lies between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations. Construction work for the building for the new station has almost been completed.

Two more new stations will be launched by Japan Railways Group companies next spring. They are Mikuriya Station of Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, on the Tokaido Main Line and Minami-Iyo Station of Shikoku Railway Co., or JR Shikoku, on the Yosan Line. The two stations are located in the city of Iwata in the central prefecture of Shizuoka and in the city of Iyo in the western prefecture of Ehime, respectively.

JR Tokai will increase the number of Nozomi bullet trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line to up to 12 per hour from the current maximum level of 10. All Nozomi Shinkansen trains will run at a maximum speed of 285 kilometers per hour, connecting Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station, in the western city of Osaka, in two hours and 30 minutes or less.

JR East will offer three more round-trip services by Hayabusa trains per day between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori Station, in the northeastern city of Aomori, on its Tohoku Shinkansen Line.

