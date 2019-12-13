Japan Govt Adopts FY 2019 Extra Budget Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted Friday a fiscal 2019 supplementary budget plan with additional spending of 4,472.2 billion yen that will be used chiefly to finance programs to improve antidisaster measures and shore up the economy.

Net expenditures under the extra budget for the year ending next March are set to total 3,194.6 billion yen, reflecting reduced spending on some items already budgeted, officials said.

Under the extra budget, the government will issue deficit-covering bonds in the middle of a fiscal year for the first time in three years, planning to procure 2,229.7 billion yen.

The extra budget plan will be submitted to parliament early next year. The government aims to "make the economy resilient to downside risks from overseas factors," Finance Minister Taro Aso told a press conference.

The government will use 4,303 billion yen of the additional expenditures for economic stimulus measures.

