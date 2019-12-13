8 Years Sought for Ex-Bureaucrat over Murder of His Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors sought a prison term of eight years on Friday for a former Japanese vice agriculture minister for killing his 44-year-old son at his home in Tokyo in June, pointing to his "one-sided" attack with a "strong murderous intent."

The trial for Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, concluded after the defense side demanded a suspended prison term. A ruling is due on Monday.

In the hearing, the prosecutor side said the son, Eiichiro, had used violence against his father on May 26, just one day after they started living together.

"Despite his kind support for the son, who had developmental disorder, the father became disappointed with him and started to consider killing him," the prosecutors said.

They noted that Eiichiro's body had over 36 wounds, but that the suspect was almost completely unhurt.

