Abe Calls for Progress in Talks on Constitutional Amendments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday called for progress in talks on constitutional amendments during next year's ordinary parliamentary session expected to start next month.

Abe said that voters expressed a desire to see progress in debates on constitutional amendments in July's House of Councillors election. "I hope substantive talks will be held at parliament's constitutional panels" to meet this desire, he said.

"Lawmakers have a responsibility to offer materials for people to use to make decisions. People's right to decide by themselves must not be undermined," Abe said at a gathering in Tokyo hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

"I want to achieve constitutional amendments at any cost" while in office, he said. Abe's term of office as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires in September 2021.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]