Labor Costs to Rise by 0.55 Pct in Medical Fee Revision

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to raise fees paid to cover labor costs for doctors and other expenses under health insurance programs by 0.55 pct in the fiscal 2020 revision of medical fees, informed sources said Friday.

The size of the hike for the main portion of medical fees, aimed at improving working conditions for doctors, is similar to that seen in the previous revision in fiscal 2018.

Official drug prices, however, will be cut by around one pct, or some 110 billion yen on a national expenditure basis, bringing overall medical fees down, the sources said.

The revision will be formalized following discussions between Finance Minister Taro Aso and health minister Katsunobu Kato as early as Tuesday, after additional adjustments for the revision rates.

Fees for the main portion have been on the rise since the fiscal 2008 revision. The coming hike may lead to increases in out-of-pocket costs for patients and health insurance premiums withheld from wages.

