Tokyo to Set Standards on Stopping Resuscitative Efforts

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Fire Department will introduce on Monday standards on stopping resuscitative efforts for patients in the terminal phase of their illness.

The metropolitan department has had no clear criteria for how ambulance workers should respond if they are asked to stop resuscitative efforts.

The forthcoming standards will call for accepting such requests if patients' will not to undergo cardiopulmonary resuscitation is confirmed by their doctors.

The standards will apply under conditions that patients are adults and in the terminal phase of their illness, that they have told their families or others in advance of their wish not to receive resuscitation attempts, and that their condition matches what was assumed when they finalized their will.

The introduction of the standards comes at a time when home-based care is being promoted in the country while its society is graying.

