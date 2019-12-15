INTERVIEW: Meiji Yasuda to Introduce New Dividend System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Meiji Yasuda Insurance Co. plans to introduce a new dividend system for its long-term insurance contractors in fiscal 2021, President Akio Negishi said in a recent interview.

The life insurer plans to pay dividends to long-term policyholders who have paid a certain amount of insurance premiums, when their contracts reach the maturity date or when they pass away.

Through the system, the first of its kind to be introduced by a Japanese insurer, Meiji Yasuda hopes to pass on to its insurance contractors the profits the company has gained through the investment of their insurance premium money over the long years, with the amount of dividends varying depending on their contributions to the company's finance.

"We must not stick to our conventional (business) style, given the level of demand for customer-first services expected in 10 years' time," Negishi said. "We'll make a significant change."

Meiji Yasuda also plans to launch a home-visit service to help elderly customers with insurance claims procedures in fiscal 2021, which starts in April 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]